Smriti Mandhana Appointed India Women's Cricket Team Captain After Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down | X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Smriti Mandhana as the full-time captain of the Indian women's cricket team in white-ball cricket on Tuesday. The experienced batter will take charge of the team as it enters a new phase. BCCI took the decision after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as the captain of the team.

Over the years, Mandhana has established herself as one of India's leading batters across formats. She has also gained valuable leadership experience in domestic and franchise cricket.

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The left-handed batter has previously led India in 18 T20 Internationals and four One-Day Internationals. She also captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to Women's Premier League (WPL) titles in 2024 and 2026, further strengthening her leadership credentials.

Speaking about her appointment, Mandhana said that leading India was a special honour. She thanked the BCCI, selectors, teammates and everyone who had supported her throughout her career. She also acknowledged Harmanpreet Kaur's contribution as captain and said she looked forward to working with the team and helping Indian cricket move forward.

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BCCI President Mithun Manhas congratulated Mandhana on her appointment and expressed confidence in her ability to lead the team. He said her experience, understanding of the game and commitment would be valuable in the new role. He also wished her success as she takes Indian women's cricket forward.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia also congratulated Mandhana, highlighting her experience and success as RCB captain in the WPL. He said she had the temperament and experience needed to handle the responsibility of leading India and wished her and the team success in the coming years.

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With Mandhana taking over as full-time white-ball captain, India will look to build on its recent progress. Her experience as an international batter and success as a franchise captain will be important as she leads the team in upcoming ODI and T20I assignments.