New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson grabbed attention during the second Test against India after unleashing a barrage of bouncers at Akash Deep. Two deliveries struck the Indian pacer on his helmet in the same over and Jamieson's comments during the fiery exchange have now gone viral on social media.

Kyle Jamieson's Comments On Akash Deep Go Viral

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The incident appeared to have its roots in the first innings, when Deep produced an impressive performance with the ball. The Indian pacer picked up a five-wicket haul and troubled New Zealand's batters with his bowling. Jamieson's reaction suggested that the visitors were looking to return the favour during India's second innings.

"What? He gave it to us. Why should I care for him, man? Why? He gives to us, we give it back. We didn't start it, but we'll finish it," Jamieson was heard saying.

Deep continued to battle on and scored a handy 29, building a partnership with Dhruv Jurel. The Bengal pacer's contribution helped India past the 200-run mark.

Akash Deep Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Deep showed courage by continuing to bat after being struck on the helmet twice. However, the Indian pacer was later ruled out of the remainder of the match after suffering a concussion. Prasidh Krishna was roped in as replacement.

His absence was a setback for India, especially after his impressive contribution with the ball in the first innings. Deep's five-wicket haul had made him one of India's key performers in the match.