R Ashwin Explains Why India Picked Prasidh Krishna Over Mohammed Siraj | X

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offered an interesting explanation for India's decision to bring in Prasidh Krishna instead of Mohammed Siraj as Akash Deep's concussion substitute during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday, November 29.

India suffered a major setback after Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the Test following delayed concussion symptoms. The pacer had been struck twice on his helmet by New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson while batting on Day 3. Although he initially passed the on-field assessment and continued his innings, he developed symptoms later, prompting the BCCI medical team to rule him out.

R Ashwin Explains Why India Picked Prasidh Krishna Over Mohammed Siraj

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Prasidh Krishna was subsequently named as his concussion replacement, with the decision to overlook Siraj attracting attention among cricket followers. Taking to social media platform X, Ashwin backed the selection of Krishna and explained why bringing in a player who had already featured in the series could make sense.

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"When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it's always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away," Ashwin wrote.

Ashwin's reasoning was based on match familiarity and rhythm. Krishna had featured in the first Test of the series in Wellington, where he picked up three wickets. Having already experienced the New Zealand conditions and faced the opposition's batting unit, he was considered a suitable option to make an immediate impact. Siraj, meanwhile, had not featured in either of the two Tests.

Akash Deep's absence was particularly costly for India, considering his impressive performance in the first innings. The Bengal pacer claimed five wickets for 99 runs as New Zealand were bowled out for 356. He also contributed 29 runs with the bat, helping India recover from a difficult position alongside Dhruv Jurel.

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