'Why Not Take Responsibility For Their Players' Losses?' Ashwini Ponappa Calls Out Prakash Padukone Over Criticising Indian Athletes At Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian Shuttler Ashwini Ponappa has lashed out at Prakash Padukone over his comments about players needing to take responsibility for their performances. Padukone’s comment came after Lakshya Sen lost the Bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ponappa wrote” "Disappointing to see this. If a player wins, everyone jumps on the bandwagon to take credit, and if they lose, it's just the player's fault?! Why aren't coaches held responsible for lack of preparation and getting the player ready? They are the first ones to take credit for wins; why not take responsibility for their players' losses as well?

At the end of the day, winning takes a team effort and losing is also the team's responsibility. You can't suddenly push the player under the bus and blame it all on the player."

Prakash Padukone's Analysis of Indian Athletes

Speaking to the reporters after Lakshya Sen's defeat on Monday, Prakash Padukone said, "After Milkha Singh in 1964 and PT Usha in the 80s, we have seen so many fourth-place finishes. I think it’s high time that players also take responsibility. At least for the results in this Olympics and the previous one, you cannot hold the federations and government responsible. They have done whatever they can. Ultimately, the responsibility is on the players to deliver when it matters the most,".

He added, "Atleast for the results in this Olympics and the previous one, you cannot hold the federations and government responsible for the results. They have all done whatever they can. Ultimately the responsibility is on the players to go and deliver when it matters the most."

Indian Badminton Team’s Performance at Paris 2024

India’s 12-year Olympic badminton medal streak ended following Laskya Sen’s loss in the bronze medal match on Monday, August 5. Only Saina Nehwal (2012) and PV Sindhu (2016 & 2021) have so far won the medal for the country in badminton at the Olympic games. Speaking about the Paris 2024 performance, PV Sindhu lost in the Round of 16 to He Bingjiao of China while HS Prannoy bowed out after losing to Lakshya Sen in the men's singles Round of 16.

Lakshya on the other hand made history by becoming the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semi-finals of Olympic badminton.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who were considered the strong contenders to win the Gold medal were defeated by Aaron Chia and Soh of Malaysia in the quarter-final stage. Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner Tanisha Crasto bowed out in the group stage in the women's doubles event after losing all three of their matches.