 Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker's Instagram Following Surges To 1 Million After Twin Bronze
She was inches away from a hat-trick of medals when competing in the women's 25m Air Pistol event.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Manu Bhaker | Credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has indeed become a sensation and the nation's pride in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. The 22-year-old athlete creating history in this edition by clinching two bronze medals has witnessed a drastic jump in her Instagram followers count and it currently stands at 1 million.

The Haryana-born shooter became the first athlete in Indian Olympic history to clinch two medals in a single edition. She first clinch bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol event and replicated the same feat in the mixed event of 10m Air Pistol alongside Sarabjot Singh. She was inches away from a hat-trick of medals when competing in the women's 25m Air Pistol event, but fell narrowly short by finishing 4th.

Meanwhile, reports say that Bhaker's following on X and Instagram together was 142,00 by July 26th; however, it increased to a whopping 8,60,000 by the 31st. Currently, the number stands at 1 million.

"Couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of everyone" - Manu Bhaker

Meanwhile, on Monday, the youngster put out a post on Instagram, thanking everyone who believed in her and dedicated the two bronze medals to all the fans. She wrote:

"I am extremely overwhelmed by the support and wishes that have been coming in. Winning 2 bronze medals in a single edition of Olympics is a dream come true. This achievement is not just mine but belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way. I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of everyone. Competing and performing at the biggest stage for my country is a moment of immense pride and joy

