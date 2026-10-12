Why Manchester City Fans Brought Bananas To Anfield For Liverpool Premier League Clash

Man City fans brought inflatable bananas to their PL clash vs Liverpool | Image Credits: X/ManCity

Manchester City fans caught attention by bringing inflatable bananas to Anfield for their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, October 11. The unusual sight revived a quirky tradition from the 1980s, as Enzo Maresca's side walked into a hostile atmosphere at Liverpool's home ground. The gesture also came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding City's financial-rule case.

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Why Do Manchester City Fans Bring Bananas To Matches?

The banana tradition dates back to the 1987-88 season, when Manchester City were playing in the second tier of English football. According to the popular story, a supporter named Frank Newton brought an inflatable banana to a match, and the idea soon caught on among fans.

The trend grew after City striker Imre Varadi became associated with the nickname 'Imre Banana'. The inflatable fruit became a symbol of the club's fan culture during a difficult period in its history. Decades later, the bananas remain a reminder of City's roots and the loyalty of their supporters.

Manchester City's visit came amid continued criticism over the club's financial-rule case in the Premier League. The controversy has fuelled taunts from rival supporters, making away trips to grounds such as Anfield particularly hostile for City fans.

By bringing back the bananas, the travelling supporters celebrated their club's identity and showed that their loyalty goes beyond its recent success and financial controversies. The display also recalled City's history before the 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour transformed the club's fortunes.

Manchester City had even more reason to celebrate at the final whistle, as Enzo Maresca's side secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield. It was City's first game amid the ongoing controversy over the Premier League's financial-rule case against the club. An independent commission found City guilty of multiple breaches, but the club has contested the findings and appealed the decision.

The case has fuelled criticism from rival supporters, adding to the tension surrounding the fixture.