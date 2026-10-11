'I Kissed Bentancur In The Dressing Room': Roberto De Zerbi's Surprising Reaction To Tottenham Star's Red Card After Man United Draw

Roberto De Zerbi's Surprising Reaction To Tottenham Star's Red Card | FabrizioRomano/X

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi made a surprising revelation after his side fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League. Despite Rodrigo Bentancur receiving a red card for his reaction during a confrontation with Luke Shaw, De Zerbi revealed that he kissed the midfielder in the dressing room, insisting that football was about character and the ability to respond under pressure.

Manchester United took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo, who found the back of the net after being set up by Matheus Cunha. Tottenham's task became more difficult when Bentancur was sent off in the 78th minute following an incident involving Shaw. The midfielder's reaction left Spurs with 10 players, forcing them to find a way back into the contest while facing a numerical disadvantage.

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Roberto De Zerbi's Surprising Reaction To Tottenham Star's Red Card

However, Tottenham refused to accept defeat and continued to push for an equaliser. Dominic Solanke eventually came to their rescue, heading home in the 92nd minute to secure a valuable point at Old Trafford. The late goal offered a glimpse of the fighting spirit De Zerbi wants his players to display consistently.

Explaining his reaction to Bentancur's dismissal, De Zerbi said, “I kiss Bentancur in the dressing room. Football is character.” He added, “I like the situation we were in with the red card. We need this situation.” The Italian manager's comments highlighted his emphasis on resilience, although he made it clear that Bentancur's actions were not the correct way to respond.

“We have not accepted the defeat. We have to react in all ways we can. It is a bad way, it is not the right way,” De Zerbi said. His remarks reflected the balance he expects from his players: showing determination and refusing to give up while avoiding costly disciplinary mistakes. Tottenham's late equaliser ensured they left Manchester with a point, but Bentancur's red card remained a reminder of the fine line between aggression and indiscipline.