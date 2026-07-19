Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed India's Series Decider ODI Against England At Lord's | X

London, July 19: Team India had to take on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's without the star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday. He missed the match after hurting his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. The injury caused swelling and the team decided not to risk playing him in the series decider.

The BCCI later confirmed that Bumrah suffered an impact injury to his left knee during the Cardiff match. Because of the swelling, he was not fit enough to be picked for the Lord's ODI.

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At the toss, India captain Shubman Gill also confirmed that Bumrah was unavailable because of the knee injury. With the series tied 1-1, India made three changes to the team. KL Rahul returned after recovering from illness while Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav were added to the playing XI.

Even though Bumrah was injured, he had already made a good contribution in the series. He took one wicket in each of the first two ODIs and bowled all of his allotted overs in both matches.

India also missed Washington Sundar, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury before the final ODI. Harsh Dubey was added to the squad as his replacement.

However, India did not include either Dubey or spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. Instead, the team chose four fast bowlers because as the Lord's pitch would help seam bowling more than spin.

Explaining the decision, Gill said the team felt fast bowlers would be more effective in the middle overs than spinners on this ground. England also made one change, bringing back Josh Tongue in place of Saqib Mahmood for the deciding match.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue