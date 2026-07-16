Jasprit Bumrah Punishes Pakistan-Origin England Pacer Saqib Mahmood With 3 Fours And A Six In Single Over | VIDEO

Jasprit Bumrah | X

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah entertained fans with the bat during the second ODI against England on Thursday, smashing three fours and a six in a single over bowled by Pakistan-origin England pacer Saqib Mahmood.

Batting in the lower order, Bumrah took on the England pacer in the 43rd over of India's innings. He hit Mahmood for 4, 0, 4, 4, 0, 6, collecting 18 runs from the over and leaving everyone surprised with his aggressive strokeplay.

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Bumrah began the over with a boundary through mid-wicket before adding two more fours with confident shots. He then finished the over in style by pulling the final ball for a six over deep square leg.

The unexpected cameo from India's No. 10 batter drew loud cheers from the crowd. Bumrah quickly went viral on social media with fans praising his batting display.

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His quick runs also gave India a useful boost in the closing stages of the innings, adding valuable runs alongside Shreyas Iyer before England came out to chase the target.

His cameo reminded the fans of his heroics in the Test match where he smashed Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over which is the highest in Test history.

Highest Run-Scorer In Test Over

Jasprit Bumrah is no stranger to entertaining with the bat against England. On July 2, 2022, during the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, the India pacer created history by smashing 35 runs in a single over off England pacer Stuart Broad.

It remains the most runs scored in one over in Test cricket with Bumrah hitting four fours, two sixes and benefiting from extras to break the previous world record. His latest batting cameo against England once again showed that he can surprise opponents with the bat as well as the ball.