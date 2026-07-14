Jasprit Bumrah Marks ODI Return With First Wicket After 968 Days Wait, Reaches 150-Wicket Milestone

Jasprit Bumrah Marks ODI Return With First Wicket After 968-Day Wait, Reaches 150-Wicket Milestone | X

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a dream return to One-Day International (ODI) cricket during the first match against England at Birmingham on Tuesday. It was his first ODI appearance since India's heart-breaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final.

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Here are the key highlights from his memorable comeback:

Ending a Long Wait: Bumrah took his first ODI wicket in 968 days.

The Big Breakthrough: In the 13th over, he dismissed England batsman Harry Brook for just one run. Brook tried to hit a shot but was caught by Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

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150th Wicket Milestone: By dismissing Brook, Bumrah achieved a major career milestone—taking his 150th wicket in ODI cricket.

The wicket and the milestone were a welcome sight for Indian fans, who had eagerly waited to see Bumrah back leading the pace attack in ODIs.

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With major ICC tournaments on the horizon, his return gives India a significant boost with both experience and quality in the bowling attack.

The fans on social media also praised Jasprit for his comeback to ODIs. A user said, "Odis missed bumrah.." Another said, "That ball to Brook from Bumrah was a test match length ball that he bowled to take Root's wicket a few times."

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Read Also IND Vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Set For Comeback After 968 Days In Birmingham

A fan also said, "What a Comeback by Indian Team Jasprit Bumrah strikes. Harry Brook out on 1 Run. Indian Team has taken 3 Wickets in the last 7 Balls." The wicket of England captain Harry Brook is also special for Bumrah as he was the in-form player."