IND Vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Set For Comeback After 968 Days In Birmingham

Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his long-awaited return to One-Day International cricket after a gap of almost three years when India take the field in the first ODI against England. The pace spearhead has not featured in the format since India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. His comeback marks a major boost for India as they begin preparations for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

Bumrah has remained one of India's most important bowlers across formats but has been carefully managed following multiple injury setbacks over the last few years. While he continued to play Test cricket and T20Is during this period, the team management opted to keep him away from ODI cricket to manage his workload. The strategy has allowed India to preserve their premier fast bowler for key assignments.

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His previous ODI appearance came on November 19, 2023, when India faced Australia in the World Cup final. Bumrah bowled with discipline and picked up two wickets, dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith, but Travis Head's match-winning century guided Australia to a six-wicket victory and denied India the title.

In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj has led the ODI pace attack, while Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh have also featured. Bumrah's return adds more firepower to the Indian attack, with his skills complementing the English conditions.

With the World Cup on the horizon, the team management and Jasprit Bumrah are once again shifting their focus to the ODIs. Bumrah was rested for India's series defeats to Ireland and England given his workload in the IPL. Now back after a long gap, the Indian pacer will hope to set the stage alight.