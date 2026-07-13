FIFA World Cup Fever Grips Indian Team! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Show Football Skills Ahead Of IND vs ENG 1st ODI | VIDEO

The Indian cricket team's preparations for the first ODI against England featured an unexpected football session at Edgbaston. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen displaying their football skills during training. The videos quickly went viral as the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to capture the attention of sports fans worldwide.

In the clips circulating on social media, Rohit and Kohli were seen passing the ball around with confidence. The two senior batters also took part in running and fitness drills alongside the rest of the Indian squad. Football has regularly been used by cricket teams as part of warm-up sessions before practice.

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The timing of the videos made them even more popular among fans following the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the United States. Many users on social media drew comparisons between India's football session and the global football spectacle. The light-hearted training moment added a different flavour to India's preparations for the series opener.

India will take on England in the first ODI at Edgbaston with Rohit leading the side. Kohli is also expected to play a key role as India look to make a winning start to the series. The viral football videos have only added to the excitement ahead of the much-anticipated contest.