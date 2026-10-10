Why Is Shubman Gill Missing Punjab’s Ranji Trophy Opener?

Shubman Gill | (Image Credits: Getty)

India captain Shubman Gill will miss Punjab’s opening Ranji Trophy match against Assam in New Chandigarh. However, he could return for the team’s second game against Chhattisgarh, starting October 18. His availability for the fixture remains uncertain.

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With Gill unavailable, former India U-19 captain Uday Saharan will lead Punjab in their opening match. The national selection committee has asked available international players to feature in at least one Ranji Trophy game. Following the directive, Ravindra Jadeja will represent Saurashtra, KL Rahul will play for Karnataka, while Akash Deep will turn out for Bengal and Gurnoor Brar for Punjab.

There has been no official update on why Gill will miss the Assam game. Punjab will hope to have him available for their second match, scheduled from October 18 to 21. His participation could depend on his plans ahead of India’s upcoming international assignments.

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Gill is not part of the India A squad and could use the Ranji Trophy to get some valuable time in the middle. The India captain is expected to play the first three ODIs on the upcoming tour of New Zealand. The matches could help him build rhythm before the Test series.

A Ranji Trophy appearance would give Gill a chance to sharpen his game in a competitive setting. However, his participation in Punjab’s clash against Chhattisgarh is yet to be confirmed. For now, Punjab will begin their campaign under Saharan, with Gill’s return still a possibility.