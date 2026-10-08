Siddesh Lad, Ayush Mhatre Eye Record 43rd Title As Mumbai Begin Ranji Trophy Campaign | File Pic

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Captain Siddhesh Lad and vice-captain Ayush Mhatre are eyeing a record-extending 43rd Ranji Trophy title as a young and energised Mumbai side begins its campaign against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at a pre-season press conference organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association at the Wankhede Stadium, Lad and Mhatre shared insights into the team’s preparations, tactical approach and ambitions for the upcoming red-ball season.

Mumbai captain Lad spoke about the responsibility of carrying forward the team’s rich legacy, emphasising the importance of embracing the pressure that comes with representing one of Indian domestic cricket’s most successful teams. “Given Mumbai’s rich history, the 42 Ranji Trophy titles we have won and the legacy of players who have represented the team, there will always be pressure when you wear the Mumbai jersey. But as a unit, we want to embrace that pressure rather than run away from it. We understand the history and culture that come with representing Mumbai, and we are looking forward to the season,” Lad said.

Following his elevation to a leadership role, vice-captain Mhatre elaborated on taking up responsibility and working alongside the seniors. He said: “Being named vice-captain of Mumbai is a big responsibility and a very proud moment for me, especially given the stature of the team and what the Ranji Trophy means to Mumbai cricket. The support I have received from the team has been excellent, and I have never felt like I was treated differently because I am a youngster. Siddesh Lad has supported me a lot and always made me feel comfortable within the team. I have also learnt the importance of staying calm on the field. We have always seen how Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains calm, and one of the things I have learnt from him is that anger may last for five minutes, but decisions taken in anger can often be wrong. Once you calm down, you can think better. I have tried to follow that approach, stay composed on the field and make better decisions for myself and the team.”

Mumbai’s 16-member squad blends experienced domestic campaigners with emerging young talent, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan adding depth and pedigree as the side begins its pursuit of a record-extending 43rd Ranji Trophy title.

Captain Lad brings extensive First-Class experience to the leadership group, having amassed over 5,600 runs across his domestic career. A key middle-order presence during the 2025–26 season, Lad provided Mumbai with stability and resilience in pressure situations.

Vice-captain Mhatre continues his rapid rise in domestic cricket. The 19-year-old opening batter has scored 660 runs in 13 First-Class matches. Having returned from a hamstring injury that ruled him out earlier this year, Mhatre’s composure at the top of the order will be an important asset for Mumbai’s batting unit.

Mumbai squad for first match of Ranji Trophy 2026-27:

Siddhesh Lad (Captain), Ayush Mhatre (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester D'Souza and Onkar Tarmale.