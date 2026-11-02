 Why Is Shivam Dube Wearing An Army Uniform? Viral Video With Wife Anjum Leaves Fans Curious
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Why Is Shivam Dube Wearing An Army Uniform? Viral Video With Wife Anjum Leaves Fans Curious

A viral video of Shivam Dube wearing an army camouflage uniform and training has sparked curiosity on the internet. Dube was seen with a backpack carrying supplies and with a hiking stick along with a group who also donned the uniform. The CSK star's attire is part of a military adventure experience in Lonavala.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Why Is Shivam Dube Wearing An Army Uniform? Viral Video With Wife Anjum Leaves Fans Curious
Shivam Dube Wearing An Army Uniform; Fans Curious |

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube has grabbed attention on social media after a video showing him dressed in an Army uniform. His unexpected look quickly caught the attention of netizens, wondering whether the all-rounder had signed up for a military camp.

Shivam Dube visited Delta's D.A.T.A Resort in Lonavala with his wife Anjum and family members. The resort is known for its military-themed setting and experiences, offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy an Army-inspired atmosphere.

As part of the experience, Dube was seen wearing an Army uniform, giving fans a glimpse of his visit beyond the cricket field. His appearance in the military-style outfit soon became a talking point, particularly after the video surfaced online.

Dube's uniform look appears to be associated with the resort's military theme rather than an actual military training assignment.

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What is D.A.T.A. Resort?

D.A.T.A. Resort, located in Lonavala, Maharashtra, is a unique military-themed luxury getaway by Della Resorts. D.A.T.A. stands for Della Adventure Training Academy and offers guests an immersive experience inspired by military life. The resort combines luxury accommodation with Army-style activities, adventure challenges, obstacle courses and survival experiences, creating a distinctive getaway for families, adventure enthusiasts and groups.

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