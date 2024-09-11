Why Is Raygun The No 1 Break Dancer In The World Despite Horror Show At Paris Olympics? Dancing Body WDSF Explains The Reason

B-Girl Raygun | Image: X

Australian breakdancer Rachel Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, has ascended to the top of the World Dancesport Federation (WDSF) ranking despite a disappointing performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Thr ranking comes in as a shock, especially because Raygun failed to score any points, even though she delivered some viral performances. Interestingly, none of the Olympic medalists Japan's B-Girl Ami (gold), Lithuania's B-Girl Nicka (silver), and China's B-Girl 671 (bronze) are among the top 10 in the current rankings.

Breakdancing was introduced for the first time at Paris olympics. However the sport will not make it's return to LA Olympics in 2028.

How is the WDSF ranking determined?

According to the WDSF, ranking is updated based on each athlete’s top four performances within the past 12 months. Points earned in these competitions remain valid for 52 weeks from the date of the event.

However, the recent changes to the competition schedule, which included the Olympic qualifiers in Shanghai and Budapest as well as the Paris Games, meant that these events did not count towards the ranking points.

The WDSF also clarified that no ranking events were held from December 31, 2023, until the end of the Paris Olympics, as part of the Olympic Qualification System adjustments.

Raygun Apologises to Breakdancing Community After Paris Olympics embarrassment

RachelGunn lost all three of her round-robin battles with a combined score of 54-0. Following the loss she became an internet sensation. Recently, she expressed her regret over the backlash she received post Olympics. During an interview with The Project she said, “It’s really sad to hear those criticisms. I’m sorry for the backlash the community has faced, but I can’t control how people react.”

Gunn also spoke about how she has really felt during the ordeal, including the incredible scenes of TV cameras chasing her through public streets. She said, “That was really wild. If people are chasing me, what do I do? But that really did put me in a state of panic.”