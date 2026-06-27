Why Is Erling Haaland Not Playing For Norway Against Kylian Mbappe's France In FIFA World Cup 2026?

The much-anticipated showdown between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé failed to materialize after Norway coach Ståle Solbakken rested the Manchester City striker for his side's final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash against France.

The meeting had been heavily billed as the latest installment in football's next great individual rivalry, with Haaland and Mbappé—two of the sport's biggest stars—expected to go head-to-head on the World Cup stage for the first time. Fans had eagerly anticipated seeing the prolific Norwegian striker face off against France's captain after both players enjoyed impressive starts to the tournament.

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Haaland was among 10 players rested by Solbakken after Norway had already secured qualification for the Round of 32 with victories over Iraq and Senegal. With a place in the knockout rounds already guaranteed, the Norwegian coach chose to rotate almost his entire starting XI to keep his key players fresh and avoid unnecessary injury risks ahead of the business end of the competition.

The decision meant the highly anticipated Haaland-versus-Mbappé battle never got underway from kickoff, despite weeks of build-up surrounding the clash between two of football's biggest superstars. Haaland entered the match among the tournament's leading scorers after netting four goals in Norway's opening two matches, while Mbappé continued to spearhead France's attack.

France, meanwhile, opted for a much stronger lineup, with Mbappé keeping his place as Les Bleus chased top spot in Group I. Although both nations had already booked their places in the knockout stage, finishing first in the group remained significant, potentially offering a more favorable route through the tournament.

Norway's wholesale rotation underlined Solbakken's focus on the bigger picture. Rather than risking fatigue or injury to his star striker in a match where qualification was already secured, the coach prioritized having Haaland fully fit for the knockout rounds, where Norway will hope the prolific forward can continue his impressive scoring form and lead the Scandinavian nation on a deep World Cup run.