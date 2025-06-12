 Why Did Indiana Pacers Offer Fans To Add NBA Finals Patch On Jerseys For $20? Check Details
Why Did Indiana Pacers Offer Fans To Add NBA Finals Patch On Jerseys For $20? Check Details

It gave them a way to remember this exciting season without spending over $100 on a brand-new Finals jersey

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Indiana Pacers had a cool offer to help fans turn jerseys into NBA Finals keepsakes. For just $20, fans could add an official NBA Finals patch to their existing Pacers jersey right there at the stadium. The process was quick, and a video shared by reporter Eric Graves showed how it worked.

It was a smart move by the team. While the patch likely cost less than $2 to make, the $20 fee was still a good deal for fans. It gave them a way to remember this exciting season without spending over $100 on a brand-new Finals jersey. Pacers fans who couldn’t make the trek to the away games filled Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to be with fellow supporters and watch the first two games on the big screen.

NBA Finals 2025: Indian Pacers take lead against Oklahoma City Thunder

Indiana Pacers fans are enjoying an unforgettable postseason. Starting as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team has made an impressive run to the NBA Finals. After losing the firat game at Oklahoma, Pacers bounced back to win the next two games and take 2-1 lead in the best of the seven series.

Pacers beat the Thunder 116-107 in Game 3. Bennedict Mathurin contributed significantly with 27 points off the bench, while Tyrese Haliburton added 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

Pascal Siakam also played a crucial role, scoring 21 points for the Pacers. The team had an impressive performance from their bench, outscoring the Thunder's reserves 49-18. For Oklahoma City, Jalen Williams led with 26 points, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 24 and Chet Holmgren with 20. Despite entering the fourth quarter with a five-point lead, the Thunder couldn't maintain their advantage against Indiana's strong finish. The Game 4 is in Indianapolis on Friday night.

