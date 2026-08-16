Why Bangladesh’s Big Australia Win Is A Blow To India In World Test Championship

Bangladesh’s historic Test win over Australia has dealt a big blow to India’s hopes in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC). The eight-wicket win in Darwin lifted Bangladesh’s points percentage from 58.33 to 66.67. India, meanwhile, are sixth in the table with a PCT of 48.15.

The result has made the race for the top two spots even tougher for India. Bangladesh are now fourth, while New Zealand are third with 72.22 per cent and South Africa are second with 75.00. India will need a strong run in their remaining matches to close the gap.

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Bangladesh’s win is also significant because Australia’s PCT dropped from 87.50 to 77.77. That has brought Australia closer to South Africa and New Zealand at the top of the table. With Bangladesh also gaining ground, India now have more teams ahead of them to catch.

India still have a chance to improve their position, but they have little room for error. Every win will be important if they are to push towards the top two and secure a place in the WTC final. Bangladesh’s stunning victory has made that road considerably harder for India.

Bangladesh completed one of the most stunning upsets in men’s Test cricket history on Sunday by thrashing top-ranked Australia by nine wickets in the series opener at Marrara Oval on Sunday. The victory marked Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win on Australian soil in only their third attempt, especially coming after their first red-ball appearance in the country in 23 years. Najmul Hossain Shanto’s men arrived as overwhelming underdogs after suffering an innings defeat to a Cricket Australia XI, including being bowled out for 54.