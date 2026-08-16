Wild Celebrations Erupt As Bangladesh Shock Australia To Create History With First-Ever Test Win On Australian Soil | Video

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Bangladesh have created one of the biggest moments in their cricket history, defeating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin to register their maiden Test victory on Australian soil. The historic triumph sparked wild celebrations among the Bangladeshi players, who celebrated an extraordinary achievement against one of the world’s most formidable Test teams.

The foundation for Bangladesh’s remarkable victory was laid on the opening day when Hasan Mahmud tore through Australia’s batting lineup with a brilliant six-wicket haul. Australia were bowled out for just 198, giving Bangladesh the perfect start in their first Test in Australia in 23 years.

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Bangladesh then produced a superb batting performance, posting 426 in their first innings and taking a commanding 228-run lead. Tanzid Hasan made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century on Australian soil, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz also played a crucial role with the bat.

Australia fought back in the second innings, with Cameron Green scoring a fighting 104, but Bangladesh’s bowlers refused to let the hosts escape. Mehidy Hasan delivered the decisive blow with a five-wicket haul as Australia were dismissed for 284, leaving Bangladesh with only 57 runs to win.

Bangladesh briefly lost Tanzid Hasan for a duck while chasing the target, but Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque calmly completed the chase. When the winning runs were scored, the Bangladesh players erupted in celebration, marking a historic moment for a team that had never previously won a Test in Australia. Their nine-wicket triumph will go down as one of the greatest victories in Bangladesh cricket history.