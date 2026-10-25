Why Are Pakistan Wearing Pink Jerseys Against England? The Real Reason Explained

Pakistan are wearing specially designed pink jerseys against England |

Pakistan have swapped their traditional green jerseys for pink kits in their ODI tri-series clash against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, October 25. The move is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) initiative to raise awareness about breast cancer during Pinktober, which is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Why Are Pakistan Wearing Pink Jerseys?

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The PCB has dedicated the match to breast cancer awareness as part of its social responsibility initiatives. The campaign aims to use cricket’s popularity to spread awareness about the disease and encourage people to seek medical advice and screening. Pakistan’s pink jerseys represent solidarity with breast cancer patients and survivors.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has joined hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan for the initiative. The campaign will extend beyond the team's jerseys, with players from both sides, match officials and coaching staff wearing pink ribbons during the game.

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This is not the first time Pakistan have worn pink jerseys to support breast cancer awareness. In October 2025, the team wore a special pink kit during a T20I against South Africa in Rawalpindi as part of the Pink Ribbon Pakistan campaign. The PCB has continued to use international cricket as a platform to promote awareness of the disease.