Why Are ISL Matches Not Being Telecast On TV? League Issues Major Update

Image Credit: X/indsuperleague

The Indian Super League (ISL) has confirmed that its matches are currently being streamed live on SonyLIV and YouTube, while efforts are underway to make them available on television. The announcement came after Saturday’s fixtures were broadcast on the two digital platforms but were unavailable on television. The development also marks the first time that India’s top-flight football league is being streamed on YouTube.

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ISL Confirms Streaming On SonyLIV And YouTube

Saturday’s double-header, featuring Bengaluru FC against SC Delhi and FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC, was available to fans through SonyLIV and YouTube. However, viewers looking to watch the matches on television were unable to do so, prompting the league to issue a clarification on its broadcast arrangements. The ISL confirmed the situation through an official statement shared on social media.

“The MG Indian Super League would like to inform fans that matches are currently being streamed live on YouTube and SonyLIV,” the league stated. It also assured viewers that it was working with Sony Sports Network to restore television coverage as soon as possible. “The league is working closely with Sony Sports Network to make the matches available on television at the earliest,” the statement added.

The absence of television coverage means fans currently have to rely on digital platforms to follow the competition. While SonyLIV continues to provide a streaming option, YouTube’s inclusion offers another way for supporters to watch their favourite teams in action. However, the league has yet to confirm when television broadcasts will resume.

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The league’s collaboration with Sony Sports Network is expected to bring television coverage back, although an official timeline has not been announced. Until then, fans will need to access the available streaming platforms to watch the matches live. The ISL’s latest update aims to clarify the situation as the league works to ensure that supporters can follow the action across multiple viewing options.