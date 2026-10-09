ISL 2026: Mumbai City FC Target Winning Start Against Churchill Brothers Under Manolo Marquez

The Islanders begin their league campaign in Goa, with their new coach aiming to balance attacking football with results despite limited full-squad preparation | File Photo

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: A new era beckons for Mumbai City FC as they begin their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Churchill Brothers in Goa on Sunday, with newly appointed head coach Manolo Marquez determined to make a winning start despite an interrupted pre-season and the challenge of playing their opening three matches away from home.

Marquez, who previously enjoyed successful spells with Hyderabad FC and FC Goa, takes charge of a club accustomed to challenging for major honours. However, the Spaniard is refusing to make lofty promises, insisting that his immediate priority is securing three points against Churchill Brothers.

"We have 90, 95, 100 minutes to try to win this game. If we get the three points, fantastic. If not, let's go again for the second game," Marquez said during the pre-match press conference.

International Break Disrupts Preparations

Mumbai's preparations have been complicated by a lengthy FIFA international window, which deprived Marquez of several players during a crucial phase of pre-season training.

The Islanders underwent seven weeks of preparation, although the absence of international players meant the entire squad could not train together throughout that period.

Marquez acknowledged that teams playing competitive matches before the ISL could enjoy an early advantage but refused to use the disrupted preparations as an excuse.

"When you play competitive games, you arrive in a better moment than other teams," he said.

Three Consecutive Away Fixtures

Mumbai also face the unusual prospect of beginning their campaign with three consecutive away fixtures because of the unavailability of the Mumbai Football Arena.

However, Marquez played down the disadvantage, pointing out that the Islanders would subsequently enjoy five consecutive home matches towards the end of the first leg.

Marquez Looks To Preserve Playing Identity

Beyond the scheduling challenges, considerable attention will be on how Marquez shapes Mumbai's playing identity.

The Islanders have traditionally favoured possession-based, attacking football under former coaches Sergio Lobera, Des Buckingham and Petr Kratky. Marquez intends to preserve that philosophy while ensuring results remain the overriding priority.

"Mumbai City is a team that usually plays good football," he said.

"When we can play, we will play. Because we have good players. But the most important is to win the game. I prefer to win the game with good football, obviously."

New Signings Boost Squad Depth

The club have strengthened their squad with several additions, including Carlos Delgado, Sergio Lamas, Lazar Cirkovic and Farukh Choudhary.

Marquez believes the combination of experienced Indian players, foreign recruits and individuals capable of operating in multiple positions will give Mumbai the flexibility to compete effectively.

"We are satisfied with the team that we have and we have good foreigners, we have good Indian players and the team will be very competitive," he said.

Midfielder Lalthuammawia Ralte's teammate, referred to as Tulunga during the press conference, also expressed confidence in the team's preparations, emphasising the importance of adapting to the new coach's instructions.

Churchill Brothers Pose An Unpredictable Challenge

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, present an unpredictable opening challenge. Marquez admitted that information about their preparations and foreign recruits remains limited, making Mumbai's own performance particularly important.

"I think that the motivation for Churchill Brothers will be very big," he said.

For Marquez, who has already enjoyed success in Indian football, the Mumbai assignment represents another opportunity to build a competitive side.

With the return of the top-six playoff race adding further significance to the league campaign, the Islanders will hope to establish early momentum.

But for their new coach, the equation remains straightforward: focus on Churchill Brothers, execute the game plan and begin the campaign with a victory.

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