ISL Announces Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV And YouTube As Multi-Platform Partners For 2026-27 Season | File photo

Mumbai: The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced YouTube as its digital streaming partner for the 2026-27 season, with every match set to be available live and free on the platform. ISL has also partnered with Sony Sports Network to bring the League to television exclusively in India. As part of the deal, Sony LIV will offer live streaming of all 163 matches of the season, creating a broad distribution mix designed to bring the ISL closer to football fans across India and the sub-continent. The move places YouTube at the heart of the League’s digital-first approach, opening up every match live and free to fans without a subscription barrier, while giving them multiple ways to watch and follow the competition.

Karan Yadav, CEO, Indian Super League, said, “We want the ISL to be the most accessible league in the country, and that means being present across the platforms where fans are choosing to watch and follow football. YouTube significantly expands our digital and connected-TV reach, while Sony Sports Network brings the scale, reach and expertise of a leading sports broadcaster to the League, providing fans with a premium live broadcast experience. India’s connected TV audience has grown by 23% year-on-year to 166 million monthly viewers, while YouTube CTV device-hours in India have grown by 77% over the last two years. By bringing together the strengths of digital and broadcast, we can make the ISL more accessible across screens and open the League up to a wider audience than ever before.”

The partnership with YouTube will also enable the ISL to build a broader digital ecosystem around the competition. Match highlights, Shorts, interviews, behind-the-scenes content, analysis and fan-led conversations will extend the ISL experience beyond the live game and create more opportunities for fans to engage with the League throughout the season.

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube, said, “YouTube is where millions of Indians come every day to discover, follow and engage with the content they love. We are delighted to partner with the Indian Super League and make every match of the 2026-27 season available live and free on YouTube. This partnership brings Indian football to fans across the country on a platform they already use every day, while giving them more ways to follow their clubs, players and the League throughout the season.”

Sony Sports Network will bring the ISL to television audiences as the League’s broadcast partner for the 2026-27 season, complementing the free live offering for every match on YouTube and the digital streaming experience on SonyLIV. The partnership expands how fans can follow the competition across television and digital platforms.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Indian football has passionate supporters, deep local loyalties and rivalries that deserve a national stage. The ISL brings all of that together, and we are delighted to welcome it to Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. With all 163 matches on Sony LIV and over 80 matches on our television channels, fans can follow their clubs through the season. We look forward to bringing our experience in football broadcasting to the league and helping its clubs and players connect with audiences across India.”

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With 13 teams competing in the 2026-27 season, the ISL will feature 78 Phase 1 matches from October 10, 2026 to January 17, 2027. The season will feature a weekend-centric schedule, with 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

The 2026-27 campaign will also feature new fixtures and destinations, including the first-ever ISL Goa Derby between Churchill Brothers and FC Goa, as well as the League’s expansion into Imphal, where NorthEast United FC will face Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on November 24.

About the Indian Super League

The Indian Super League (ISL) is India’s top-tier professional football league. The league provides a national platform for professional football, bringing together clubs, players, coaches, fans, broadcasters and commercial partners while contributing to the development of the sport in India. The ISL features 13 clubs: Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi. The league operates under a club-led commercial model, with participating clubs holding the commercial rights, administrative control and oversight of key operational aspects.

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