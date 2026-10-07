Virat Kohli's Team Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Claim Over Premanand Maharaj Visit, Calls Dinesh Falahari's Allegations 'Completely False'

Virat Kohli's Team Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Claim Over Premanand Maharaj Visit | IANS/X

Virat Kohli’s team has categorically denied claims that the Indian cricket star was paid ₹5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, calling the allegations “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”

The statement comes after Dinesh Falahari Maharaj, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, alleged that a property syndicate had spent ₹5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s meeting with a saint in Vrindavan. The claim, which appeared in a video and subsequently sparked controversy, has not been independently verified.

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In an official statement, Kohli’s team said, “We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”

The team further clarified that Kohli’s visits to Premanand Maharaj are driven by his personal faith and reverence for the spiritual leader. “Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji,” the statement read.

The statement also strongly rejected any suggestion that Kohli’s association with Premanand Maharaj was facilitated through a financial arrangement. “We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,” Kohli’s team added.

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Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have visited Vrindavan and Premanand Maharaj’s Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram on several occasions in recent years. Their visits have included trips in 2025 and 2026, with the couple publicly seeking spiritual guidance and blessings.

With the latest statement, Kohli’s representatives have firmly rejected the ₹5 crore allegation and maintained that his visits to Premanand Maharaj are purely based on his faith and personal reverence.