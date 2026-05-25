'Whole Family Looks Same': Viral Video Shows Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Family Leave Wankhede Stadium After RR Vs MI Clash

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's family was in attendance as Rajasthan Royals clinched a stunning victory to seal their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs. A video shows the family making their way outside Wankhede after the game. Suryavanshi's brother sported an RR jersey and bore uncanny resemblance to his younger brother.

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A clip circulating widely on social media showed Suryavanshi’s family making their way out of the Wankhede after Rajasthan’s crucial victory. Fans online were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between the Royals youngster and his brother, who was spotted wearing an RR jersey during the outing.

The video soon triggered a flood of reactions online, with many users joking that “the whole family looks the same.”

The viral moment came on a night when Rajasthan produced one of their best performances of the season to book a place in the playoffs. The victory helped the inaugural IPL champions finish ahead of both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the race for the final top-four spot.