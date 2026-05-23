Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Wide-Eyed Reaction Goes Viral While Travelling Inside RR Team Bus Amid IPL 2026 | Video

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Rajasthan Royals’ young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time not for his batting exploits but for a light-hearted moment captured during team travel in IPL 2026.

The teenager’s reaction to something on his phone quickly went viral, with fans amused by his expressive and wide-eyed response while travelling with the Rajasthan Royals squad.

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Clips and screenshots of the moment were widely shared online, with fans joking about what could have possibly caused such an animated expression from the young cricketer.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the most talked-about young talents in Indian cricket, with the Rajasthan Royals management closely nurturing his development. Known for his confidence and fearlessness on the field, moments like these show a more relaxed and relatable side of the teenager off it.

Despite the viral attention, Sooryavanshi’s primary focus remains on his cricketing journey with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. As the season progresses, fans will be eager to see more of his performances on the field rather than just off-field moments.