Who will grab Laureus World Sportsman of the Year?

Golfer Tiger Woods, champion marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are the top contenders to grab the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award here on Monday.

Woods is in the running for his career-redeeming first major title in 11 years, while Kipchoge's incredible sub-two-hour marathon run and Hamilton's sixth F1 world title also put them in contention for the prestigious award.

The Verti Music hall is being decked up for the ceremony, to be held metres away from the famous East Side Gallery full of murals on the remnant of the Berlin Wall, which separated the East Berlin from the West between 1961 and 1989.

The ceremony will now be hosted by Hugh Grant, the Golden Globe-winning actor, though the organisers had earlier announced that the host will be Sharon Stone.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is the pinnacle of sport, honouring the world's greatest achievers and recognising sport's ability to change lives for the better.

"As a true sports fan, I am excited to play my part on Monday evening as the greatest athletes of past and present unite in Berlin to celebrate everything we love about sport," said Grant.

Kipchoge, became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours. The 34-year-old recorded 1hr 59mins 40secs, in Vienna, although the time is not recognised as an official world record because it was not in open competition and he used a team of pacemakers.