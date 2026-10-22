Who Were Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati And Malay Barik? Two Promising Odisha Sprinters Killed In Cuttack Road Accident

Odisha athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik were killed in a road accident on the Cuttack highway |

Two promising Odisha athletes, Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik, were killed in a road accident on the Cuttack highway late Wednesday night. Their deaths have left the state's sporting community in mourning. While Dondapati was one of India's fastest under-23 sprinters in 2025, Barik competed in the 400-metre event.

Who Was Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati?

Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati was an emerging sprinter from Odisha who gained recognition in the under-23 category. In 2025, he was counted among India's fastest sprinters in his age group. His performances highlighted his potential in Indian athletics.

Who Was Malay Barik?

Malay Barik was a 400-metre runner from Odisha who was working to establish himself in athletics. The event requires a combination of speed, stamina and endurance. He was among the young athletes pursuing their ambitions in competitive sport.

What Happened In The Road Accident?

According to preliminary reports, four people, including three athletes and a swimming coach, were travelling on two two-wheelers when the accident occurred. Dondapati and Barik were reportedly riding a motorcycle, while athlete Astik Pradhan was travelling on a scooter with the other members of the group around 50 metres behind them.

The group was reportedly heading to Cuttack to attend a Sambalpuri Melody orchestra when the tragedy occurred. They were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Further details about the circumstances of the accident have not been independently confirmed.

Odisha Chief Minister Expresses Grief

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the deaths in a social media post. He described their untimely passing as a profound loss to Odisha's sporting community and offered condolences to their families. He also prayed to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath to give the bereaved families strength and grant eternal peace to the departed souls.