Asian Para Games 2026: Who Is Shams Aalam? Indian Para Swimmer Reportedly Deported From Japan Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Shams Aalam/Instagram

Indian para-swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh has come under scrutiny after reportedly being deported from Japan following sexual misconduct allegations during the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya. The 40-year-old athlete was reportedly detained by Japanese police following a complaint involving a female hotel employee. The incident has drawn attention to the Indian contingent, with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) reportedly considering disciplinary action, including a possible lifetime ban.

According to reports, the alleged incident took place at the hotel where the Indian para-swimming contingent was staying. A female housekeeping employee was reportedly carrying out her duties when the alleged misconduct occurred. The complaint was subsequently brought to the attention of the relevant authorities and officials from the Indian delegation. Japanese police reportedly detained the swimmer following the complaint.

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Shaikh was reportedly sent back to India on Tuesday, a day after the alleged incident. He was scheduled to compete at the Asian Para Games but returned without participating. The PCI is reportedly considering strict disciplinary measures, including a possible lifetime ban. However, a final decision on the proposed sanction had not been announced at the time of reporting. The allegations remain unproven, and any disciplinary action would depend on the outcome of the relevant proceedings.

Who Is Shams Aalam?

Hailing from Bihar, Shaikh has represented India at several international para-swimming competitions. He has previously held the world No. 1 ranking in the men's 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke SB4 categories, according to reports. His career has involved years of training and international competition, making the latest developments a significant turn in his journey as an Indian para-athlete.

Throughout his sporting career, Shaikh has spoken about the personal and professional challenges he faced, including a spinal tumour, financial difficulties, interruptions to his training and criticism over his age. He has also described the difficulties he encountered while trying to secure selection for the Indian team and his determination to continue competing despite repeated setbacks.

Shaikh had expressed ambitions of winning a medal at the Asian Para Games and preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games. The latest allegations have now brought renewed attention to the swimmer, whose participation in Nagoya ended before he could compete. While the PCI is reportedly weighing possible action, the allegations must be distinguished from established findings, and the final outcome of any investigation or disciplinary process remains to be seen.