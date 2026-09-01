Who Was Neeraj MP? Kerala Muay Thai Fighter Tragically Passes Away In Alleged Suicide

Instagram/Neeraj_n_j

The Indian combat sports community has been left shocked by the death of Kerala-based Muay Thai fighter Neeraj MP. According to a report by LockerRoom, Neeraj, who hailed from Ernakulam, has passed away in what has been reported as an alleged suicide. The news has sent shockwaves through Kerala's combat sports fraternity, where Neeraj was known as an active fighter on the domestic circuit.

Who was Neeraj MP?

Neeraj MP was a professional Muay Thai fighter from Ernakulam, Kerala, who competed on the domestic Indian combat sports circuit. He was part of the state’s growing MMA and Muay Thai community and featured in competitive matchups against fighters from across the country.

One of his documented appearances came at Gym War by MMAAK Fight Series in Calicut in 2023, where he faced Pravin Wagh in a welterweight bout and suffered a split-decision defeat after going the distance.

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Tributes pour in

Sri Lankan jiu jitsu coach Kaz De Silva wrote a heartfelt message for Neeraj and hoped that more fighters speak about their mental health and seek help.

"Guys, this is a reminder of why we do martial arts not just to fight, but to build strength, discipline, brotherhood, and to save lives. If you're going through something, please don't suffer alone. Talk to someone. A friend, a coach, a family member anyone you trust. And if you ever feel like you need a shoulder to cry on, take mine. You don't have to be strong all the time," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Ayesha Shroff, wife of Jackie Shroff, also paid her respects on LockerRoom's post. Several others from the fighting circuit, including Meshak Ajak, Niranjan Phanjoubam and Imran Shaikh paid their tributes.