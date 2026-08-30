Javelin Throw Star Neeraj Chopra Spotted On Wheelchair After Injury Rules Him Out Of Asian Games 2026 | Video

Neeraj Chopra Spotted On Wheelchair After Injury Rules Him Out Of Asian Games | TheKhelIndia/X

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training. The injury has forced the Indian javelin star to withdraw from the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, dealing a major blow to India’s medal hopes. Chopra had recently appeared to be returning to his best form.

Amid the setback, Chopra was spotted using a wheelchair, with the visuals quickly circulating on social media and leaving fans concerned about his condition. A video shows the two-time Olympic medallist being assisted while travelling, shortly after his announcement that he would sit out the rest of the season.

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The injury came shortly after Chopra produced a season-best throw of 88.05 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League. He finished second in the event, narrowly missing out on the top spot by just nine centimetres. The performance had offered encouragement after a difficult start to his 2026 campaign, with Chopra appearing to regain his rhythm.

Chopra confirmed the setback through a social media post, expressing disappointment at the timing of the injury. He said that after discussions with his doctor and support team, they had decided that he would sit out the remainder of the season. However, the javelin star remained positive about his recovery and said his focus was now on returning stronger.

The injury also means Chopra will miss the Diamond League Final along with the Asian Games, where he was expected to be one of India’s biggest medal contenders. His absence comes after a lengthy recovery from a back injury that had previously kept him away from competition for several months. Despite another setback, Chopra’s message remained one of resilience as he begins the rehabilitation process with hopes of making a strong comeback.