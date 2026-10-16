Who Was Hyron Andrews? South African Lock Dies After Hotel Shower Accident In France

South African rugby player Hyron Andrews has died at the age of 31 after being found unresponsive in a hotel shower in France on Friday. The Lions lock was in La Rochelle with his team ahead of their opening Investec Champions Cup match against Stade Rochelais on Saturday. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the international rugby community.

Who Was Hyron Andrews?

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Born on July 6, 1995, Andrews developed his rugby skills at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria, South Africa. He represented the Bulls at school-level tournaments before joining the Sharks Academy and progressing through the ranks of South African rugby. He also represented South Africa at the schools and under-20 levels, including the Junior Springboks in 2015.

Andrews made 131 appearances for various Sharks teams across competitions, including the Vodacom Cup, Currie Cup, Super Rugby and the United Rugby Championship. He moved to England to join Sale Sharks in 2024, making 45 appearances for the club during his two-year spell. He returned to South Africa to join the Lions at the beginning of the 2026-27 season.

What Happened To Hyron Andrews?

Andrews was found unresponsive in the shower at the team's hotel in La Rochelle, according to reports in the French media. He was in France with the Lions ahead of their European campaign when the incident occurred on Friday. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been fully established.

The Lions Rugby Company confirmed his death and described him as a valued member of the team. The club extended its condolences to his wife, Maiglin, their young sons, Hendrix and Emerson, and the wider Andrews family. South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander also expressed his condolences, describing the news as terrible and distressing.