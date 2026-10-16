Rinku Singh's Missing Dog Brudo Found After 4 Days, Sister Shares Emotional Reunion Video

Rinku Singh's pet dog, Brudo, has returned home after going missing for four days in Aligarh. |

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's family has finally reunited with their missing pet dog, Brudo, after four days of searching. Rinku's sister, Neha Singh, shared the happy news in a new video on social media, expressing her joy and thanking everyone who helped locate the five-year-old Labrador. Brudo had gone missing on October 12 after leaving home for his usual morning walk in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Rinku Singh's Sister Shares Emotional Reunion Video

In the video, Neha announced that Brudo had returned home and expressed her happiness at having him back. She also described an emotional moment when Sonu called out to the dog, who immediately went to him and hugged him. Neha said Brudo must have missed the family just as much as they had missed him during his absence.

"Our Broodo has arrived. I am very happy. He was missing since four days," Neha said in the video.

She also thanked everyone who helped the family find Brudo by sharing information about his whereabouts. Neha expressed gratitude to her Instagram family and the wider audience for their love and support during the search. She credited their efforts for helping bring Brudo back home.

Brudo Went Missing During Morning Walk In Aligarh

Brudo went missing on October 12 after leaving the family's home in the Golden State housing society at the Ozone City complex in Aligarh. He usually went for his morning walk at around 10 am, but failed to return that day. CCTV footage showed him heading towards a nearby park, prompting the family to search the surrounding areas.

The family searched the housing society, the park and nearby areas, including locations around houses under construction, but initially found no clues. Neha later shared Brudo's pictures and videos on social media, highlighting the red belt around his neck as an identifying feature. The family's appeal eventually received support from people who shared information that helped reunite them with their beloved pet.