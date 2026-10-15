'Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaoge': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Hilarious Dig At Paparazzi; VIDEO | X

New Delhi, October 15: A video has gone viral on social media in which it can be seen that young Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is hilariously taking a dig at paparazzi, while asking them to keep themselves safe. The incident occurred when the media persons were trying to click Vaibhav outside Delhi Airport.

As soon as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stepped outside the airport, the camera persons started clicking pictures and making videos of the young Indian cricketer. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi asked them to be safe, however, in his own funny way.

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Vaibhav said, "Reel ke chakkar mein thuk jaoge aap." (You will meet an accident for reel). Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrived in Delhi along with the other Indian team members who participated and won gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

The Indian Cricket Team arrived in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognise the achievement of the cricket team and celebrate their success on the international stage.

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The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the video is shared with the caption, "When paparazzi started taking photos and videos of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the airport, he told them that one day, while recording reels like this, they would get into an accident, collide with someone, and fall. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi trolled the paparazzi really well."

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was wearing a black hoodie and track pant with his luggage, mobile phone and Airpods in his hands when the camera persons started clicking pictures and recording videos for reels.

Young Indian opener remains on the sidelines, waiting for an opportunity to feature in the playing XI as India prepare to face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 17. With the five-match series level at 2-2, the series decider presents India with zero chance to make changes to their lineup.