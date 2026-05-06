Who Was Amanpreet Singh Gill? Virat Kohli's U19 Teammate Passes Away At 36; Yuvraj Singh, PCA Pay Condolences

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Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away in a tragic news that has shocked the cricketing community. Gill represented India in U19 cricket ad has played for Punjab. He was also part of Punjab Kings in the earlier seasons, before serving as selection committee member for Punjab. Yuvraj Singh paid condolences on social media.

"Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time," Punjab Cricket Association said in a statement.

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Who was Amanpreet Singh Gill?

Amanpreet Singh Gill was a former cricketer from Punjab. He was part of the same generation of young cricketers as Virat Kohli, Saurabh Tiwary and Manish Pandey.

In fact, he played with Virat Kohli in the U19 tri-series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He infact picked 3/19 in the final of the tournament in India's dominant win. Gill however did not make the squad for the U19 World Cup in Malaysia, with the likes of Pradeep Sangwan and Ajitesh Argal preferred.

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Yuvraj Singh pays tribute

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh paid his condolences following Amanpreet Singh Gill's death.

"Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Om Shanti," he wrote in an X post.