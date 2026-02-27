'My Heartfelt Prayers...': Virat Kohli Mourns Death Of Rinku Singh's Father

Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday morning. Singh had a prolonged battle with stage-4 liver cancer before his untimely passing. Rinku Singh, part of India's T20 WC squad, flew back to be with his family. Former India captain and teammate Virat Kohli mourned the passing of batter Rinku Singh's father.

"Deeply saddened by the news of Rinku’s father’s demise. My heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May you always find strength in his eternal blessings. Om Shanti," Virat Kohli wrote in a post on X.

The mortal remains of Khanchand Singh were brought to Aligarh from Greater Noida this afternoon, where Rinku gave a shoulder to the mortal remains of his father in his funeral procession.

Rinku, who left Chennai at 5:00 am to rush to New Delhi, had previously been by his father's side when his condition worsened but rejoined the T20 World Cup squad ahead of India's match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, though he did not feature in the playing eleven as Sanju Samson got the nod to play and open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma.

The 28-year-old cricketer, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, credits much of his success to his father. Khanchand Singh, who worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh, supported his son's dream of becoming a cricketer despite facing financial hardships.

India's next game is a must-win 'quarter-final' against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.