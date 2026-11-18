18-Year-Old Footballer Dies After Powerful Ball Strike To Head |

The football world has been left mourning after 18-year-old Argentine footballer Abel Nunez tragically died following a head injury sustained during a youth football match. The young player's death has sparked conversations about player safety and emergency medical arrangements in grassroots football.

What happened to Abel Nunez?

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According to reports, the incident occurred on November 12, 2026, during a match between FC Ezeiza and Deportivo Muñiz in José C. Paz, near Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Nunez was reportedly struck in the head by a powerful clearance from an opposing player. The ball travelled a short distance before hitting him, leaving the teenager unconscious on the pitch. Medical assistance was provided immediately, and the match was stopped.

Who Was Abel Nunez?

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Abel Nunez was an 18-year-old Argentine footballer associated with FC Ezeiza. He also played reserve futsal for Nueva Estrella. Wearing the number 10 shirt, he was remembered by his teammates and clubs as a talented young player with dreams of building a future in football.

Following the incident, Nunez was rushed to hospital, where he reportedly suffered severe head trauma, including a skull fracture and internal bleeding. Despite receiving emergency medical treatment and undergoing surgery, doctors could not save his life.

He passed away on November 15, three days after the accident.

Following confirmation of his death, FC Ezeiza and Nueva Estrella shared emotional tributes, expressing their grief and offering condolences to his family, friends and teammates.

The tragedy has also raised concerns about emergency medical facilities at sporting events. Recently in Spain, 30-year-old Jesus de Miguel passed away after a dangerous tackler.

Abel Nunez's death is a heartbreaking loss for Argentine football. His passing at just 18 has renewed calls for stronger safety measures and better emergency medical support at grassroots sporting events.