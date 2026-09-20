Who Is Varun Sanyal Aryamaan? Indian MMA Fighter Suffers Health Scare, Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

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Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal Aryamaan has been ruled medically unfit to compete at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a health scare during his weight-cutting process. Varun reportedly passed out following a sauna session on a cruise ship while attempting to make weight for his scheduled competition. He was taken to hospital after being found by a Nepalese athlete and was later declared stable and out of danger.

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Who Is Varun Sanyal Aryamaan?

Varun Sanyal Aryamaan is an Indian mixed martial arts athlete who was selected to represent the country at the 2026 Asian Games. He is the son of Sanjiv Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. Varun was preparing to compete in the MMA event as part of India's contingent at the continental multi-sport competition.

MMA fighters compete in specific weight categories, making weight management an important part of preparation before a bout. Varun was undergoing his final preparations ahead of Sunday's scheduled competition as he attempted to meet the required weight limit. His campaign was subsequently cut short before he could enter the competition.

What Happened To Varun Sanyal Aryamaan?

Varun reportedly passed out after a sauna session on a cruise ship while attempting to reduce his weight. A Nepalese athlete found him in that condition and woke him up, after which Varun was able to contact MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera. Indian officials then arranged for him to be taken to hospital for medical attention.

Kundera said there was not much cause for concern and that Varun was brought back to the cruise ship at around 3am. The fighter was later reported to be stable, but medical officials ruled him unfit to compete after he suffered dehydration and muscle cramps. The decision ended Varun's Asian Games campaign before his scheduled MMA competition.