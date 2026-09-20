Shafali Verma Lights Up Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final, Smashes Record Century In IND-W Vs BAN-W Clash

Shafali Verma created history in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh, becoming the first Indian women's cricketer to score a century at the Asian Games. The India opener reached the landmark in a high-pressure contest, producing a commanding innings that put India in a strong position approaching the 200-run mark.

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Shafali's record breaking run

The hundred was also a major personal milestone for Shafali, marking her maiden century in white-ball international cricket. She showed remarkable composure alongside her trademark aggression, taking on the Bangladesh bowling attack and keeping the scoreboard moving throughout her innings.

The explosive opener became only the fourth Indian women's cricketer to score a century in T20Is, joining Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in the elite club. Mandhana holds the top two scores for India, with 124 against Hong Kong in Dubai in 2026 and 112 against England at Trent Bridge in 2025, while Harmanpreet had scored 103 against New Zealand in Providence in 2018.

With India looking to secure a place in the Asian Games final, Shafali's century arrived at a crucial stage of the competition. Her knock not only gave India a strong platform but also etched her name into the record books as the first Indian women's player to hit a century at the Asian Games.

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