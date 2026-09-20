FPJ Exclusive | From Winning First Medal At 8 To Chasing Asian Games Glory: 17-Year-Old Syndrela Das Opens Up On Her Table Tennis Journey

Syndrela Das/Instagram

At just 17 years old, Indian table tennis player Syndrela Das is set to represent the country at the Asian Games, marking a major milestone in her young career.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Das opened up about her journey from a multi-talented child to an aspiring international table tennis player, while also speaking about the challenges and expectations surrounding her Asian Games campaign.

Excerpts...

1. Could you tell us a little about your background and your childhood? What was your early life like before table tennis became such an important part of it?

I had a very simple and happy childhood. I was a very active child, so along with my studies, I was involved in many activities such as swimming, dancing, painting, and singing. I always enjoyed trying new things and keeping myself engaged. At that time, I never imagined that table tennis would one day become such an important part of my life.

2. How did you first get introduced to table tennis? Was it something you chose yourself, or did your family or someone else encourage you to take up the sport?

I was first introduced to table tennis through my parents. Along with the other activities I was involved in, I started playing table tennis as well. When I began playing, I found it very interesting and gradually developed a genuine love for the sport. What started as just another activity slowly became something I wanted to take seriously and pursue with dedication.

3. Do you remember your first table tennis training session or competition? What made you realise that you wanted to pursue the sport seriously?

I was eight years old when I participated in my first local tournament. It was a beginners’ tournament where boys and girls competed in the same event. I became the champion after defeating a boy in the final. Winning that tournament and receiving my first trophy and medal gave me a huge sense of achievement. That moment made me hungry for more success and motivated me to take table tennis much more seriously.

4. How supportive has your family been throughout your journey, especially as you began dedicating more time to training and competitions?

My family has been my biggest support throughout my journey. As I started taking table tennis more seriously, they always encouraged me and made sure I had everything I needed for my training and competitions. They have made many sacrifices to support my dreams and have always stood by me, whether I was winning or facing difficult times. As my training became more demanding, balancing studies, practice, travel, and competitions was not always easy. But my parents were always there to motivate me and help me stay focused. Whatever success I have achieved so far, I feel that my family has played a very important role in it. Their constant love, encouragement, and belief in me give me the confidence to keep working hard and aim higher.

5. What has been the biggest challenge you have faced in your journey so far, and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges in my journey has been balancing my training, competitions, studies, and personal life. As I started competing at higher levels, the training became more intense and there was a lot more travel and pressure to perform. Sometimes it was physically and mentally challenging, especially when the results did not go the way I wanted.

I learned to deal with these challenges by staying disciplined, trusting my coaches and family, and focusing on improving rather than worrying too much about the results. Every difficult experience taught me something and made me stronger. I learned that setbacks are a part of every athlete’s journey, and instead of being discouraged by them, I try to learn from them and come back stronger.

6. At your age, maintaining fitness is extremely important for a professional table tennis player. What does your gym and fitness routine look like on a typical training day?

Fitness is a very important part of my training because table tennis requires speed, agility, strength, balance, and endurance. On a typical training day, I usually start with a proper warm-up and mobility exercises to prepare my body. My fitness sessions include strength training, core exercises, footwork, agility drills, and exercises that help improve my speed and movement around the table. I also focus on flexibility and recovery so that I can stay consistent and reduce the risk of injuries. The intensity of my fitness training depends on my competition and training schedule. I try to maintain a balance between gym work and table tennis practice because both are equally important for my performance. Along with training, I also make sure I get enough rest, eat properly, and stay hydrated. For me, fitness is not just about becoming stronger; it is about becoming a better and more complete table tennis player.

7. How much time do you spend on strength and conditioning compared to table tennis training?

My main focus is always on table tennis training, but strength and conditioning are also an important part of my daily routine. On a typical training day, I spend more time on table tennis, usually around three to four hours, while strength and conditioning takes about one to one and a half hours.

8. What does your diet look like during an intense training or competition phase? Are there any particular foods you make sure to include in your daily diet?

During intense training and competition periods, I try to keep my diet simple, balanced, and nutritious. Since I train for several hours, I need enough energy to support my training and recovery. I make sure to include a good balance of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables in my daily meals.

9. Do you follow any specific routine for recovery, sleep and rest after demanding training sessions or matches?

Yes, I follow a proper recovery routine, especially after demanding training sessions and matches. I make sure to cool down and stretch properly, stay well hydrated, and have a nutritious meal to help my body recover. I also prioritize getting around 8–9 hours of quality sleep every night. On heavier training days, I give my body enough rest and may include light recovery activities such as stretching, mobility exercises, or an easy walk. I believe good recovery is just as important as training because it helps me stay fresh, avoid injuries, and perform consistently.

10. You are now set to represent India at the Asian Games. What was your first reaction when you found out that you had earned a place in the Indian contingent?

When I found out that I had earned a place in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, I was honestly overwhelmed with emotions. It was a very proud and special moment for me because representing India at such a prestigious event has always been a dream. I felt a mix of excitement, happiness and gratitude, especially towards my family, coaches and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. At the same time, it made me realise the responsibility that comes with wearing the Indian jersey. I’m really looking forward to the experience, giving my best for the country and making everyone who has believed in me proud.

11. What does representing India at the Asian Games mean to you personally, especially at this stage of your career?

Representing India at the Asian Games means a lot to me, especially at this stage of my career. It is not just another tournament; it is a huge honour and a reflection of the hard work, sacrifices and support that have brought me to this point. I feel proud to have the opportunity to compete alongside some of the best athletes in Asia and represent my country on such a big platform. For me, this is also an important step in my journey as an athlete. It gives me the chance to gain valuable experience, challenge myself at the highest level and learn from every match. Most importantly, I want to enjoy the moment, give my absolute best for India and make the people who have supported me proud.

12. The Asian Games will bring you up against some of the best players in Asia. How are you preparing yourself mentally and technically for that level of competition?

I’m preparing for the Asian Games by focusing on both the mental and technical aspects of my game. Technically, I’m working closely with my coaches on improving my consistency, footwork, serve and receive, and making sure I’m comfortable against different styles of play. We are also studying the strengths and playing patterns of top Asian opponents so that I can be better prepared tactically.

Mentally, I’m trying to stay focused on the process rather than thinking too much about the reputation or ranking of my opponents. I’m working on staying calm under pressure, trusting my training and taking each point at a time. I know the level will be extremely high, but I see that as an opportunity to challenge myself, gain experience and compete with confidence.

13. Asian table tennis is extremely competitive, with countries such as China, Japan and South Korea having strong players. What do you think will be the biggest challenge for you at the Asian Games?

I think the biggest challenge will be competing against some of the best players in the world. Countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a very strong table tennis tradition, so the level of competition will be extremely high. For me, the key will be to stay mentally strong, adapt quickly to different styles of play, and focus on my own game rather than being intimidated by the names or rankings of my opponents. I’m looking forward to the challenge because playing against such strong competition will also be a great learning experience for me.

14. Have you set yourself any specific goals or expectations for the Asian Games? Are you targeting a particular result or simply looking to give your best in every match?

My main goal is to give my best in every match and stay focused on the process rather than putting too much pressure on myself about a particular result. Of course, I would love to achieve a strong result and represent my country proudly, but I also see the Asian Games as a great opportunity to compete against some of the best players in Asia, gain experience, and learn from every match. I’ll take it one match at a time, stay positive, and give everything I have on the table.

15. How are you managing the expectations that come with representing India, particularly as a young player competing on such a big stage?

Representing India is a huge honour, and I’m very proud to have this opportunity. Of course, there is some pressure that comes with competing on such a big stage, especially as a young player, but I try to see it as motivation rather than pressure. I remind myself to focus on the things I can control: my preparation, my attitude, and giving my best in every match. I’m fortunate to have the support of my coaches, teammates, family, and everyone back home, which gives me a lot of confidence. I just want to enjoy the experience, learn from it, and represent India to the best of my ability.

16. What have you been working on most in your game ahead of the Asian Games: your fitness, technique, consistency, mental strength or something else?

I’ve been working on all aspects of my game, but I think consistency and mental strength have been my biggest focus. At this level, even small mistakes can make a big difference, so I’m working on being more consistent under pressure and staying focused throughout the match. I’ve also been putting a lot of effort into my fitness and improving different technical aspects of my game. Overall, I’m trying to become a more complete player and make sure I’m physically and mentally ready for the intensity of the Asian Games.

17. How important has the support and guidance of your coaches and senior Indian players been in preparing you for this opportunity?

Their support has been extremely important to me. My coaches have helped me improve not just technically and physically, but also mentally, especially in handling pressure and staying focused during important matches. The senior players have also been a great source of guidance. They share their experience, give me confidence, and help me understand what it takes to compete at the highest level. As a young player, having people around me who believe in me and are willing to guide me has made a big difference. I’m really grateful for their support, and I hope to make the most of this opportunity.

18. What is one aspect of your game that you believe can make a difference when you compete against top-ranked Asian players?

I think my ability to stay competitive and adapt during a match can make a difference. Against top Asian players, the level is very high, so you have to be ready to adjust quickly to different playing styles and situations. I believe my fighting spirit and willingness to keep improving are among my biggest strengths. Even when a match isn’t going my way, I try to stay composed, find solutions, and keep fighting for every point. I think that mindset will be important when I face strong opponents at the Asian Games.

19. Looking beyond the Asian Games, what are your long-term goals in table tennis? Is representing India at the Olympics one of your biggest dreams?

My long-term goal is to establish myself as a strong player at the international level and keep improving every year. I want to compete at the biggest tournaments, represent India with pride, and hopefully achieve some special results along the way. And yes, representing India at the Olympics is definitely one of my biggest dreams. It would be an incredible honour, but I know it’s a long journey, so right now I’m focused on taking it step by step, working hard, learning from every experience, and becoming the best player I can be.

20. Finally, what message would you like to give to the Indian fans who will be watching and supporting you at the Asian Games?

I just want to say a big thank you to everyone in India who has supported me and believed in me. Your encouragement means a lot, especially when competing on such a big stage. I promise that I’ll give my absolute best in every match, fight for every point, and represent India with pride. I hope you’ll continue to support and cheer for me, and I’ll do everything I can to make you proud. Your support gives me a lot of motivation, and I’m truly grateful for it.

Syndrela Das is now ready to take on one of the biggest challenges of her young career. At just 17, she will look to gain valuable experience, compete fearlessly against Asia’s best and make her mark on the big stage. With the Olympics already part of her long-term dream, the Asian Games could be another important step in her journey