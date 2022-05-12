Who is Tristan Stubbs? All you need to know about the MI's wicketkeeper-batsman

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

Tristan Stubbs | Pic: Twitter
Tristan Stubbs is a young 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from South Africa.

Stubbs, who was signed by MI as a replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for IPL 2022, made his debut for the five-time champions during their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium.

He joined MI at the price of Rs 20 lakh.

He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:39 PM IST