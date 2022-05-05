IPL 2022: Tristan Stubbs joins Mumbai Indians as replacement for Tymal Mills

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Tristan Stubbs is a young 21-year-old wicket-keeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of Rs 20 lakh.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:18 PM IST