Who Is Tammy Beaumont? England Batting Star To Retire After Historic Women's Test Against India At Lord's

Tammy Beaumont | X

England batter Tammy Beaumont has announced that she will retire from international cricket after the ongoing women's Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground. The match is the first women's Test to be played at the iconic venue, making it a fitting end to her international career.

England Cricket shared a post on its official social media account and said, "Tammy Beaumont is calling time on her international career after our Lord's Test match."

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Tammy's decision comes days after Australia lifted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy by defeating England in the finals at Lord's. However, she was not a part of the England Women's squad which featured in the tournament.

England Women's Head Coach Charlotte Edwards said that it was a "tough and close" decision to not select the experienced opener.

Who Is Tammy Beaumont?

Beaumont made her England debut in 2009 and went on to become one of the country's most successful batters. She scored 12 ODI centuries which is the most by an England woman and was named Player of the Tournament when England won the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 after finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

The 35-year-old also created history in 2023 by becoming the first England woman to score a double century in Test cricket with an unbeaten 208 against Australia. She is one of only a few England players to have scored an international century in all three formats of the game.

Although Beaumont is retiring from international cricket, she will continue to play domestic cricket. Reflecting on her decision, she said representing England for nearly 17 years had been the greatest honour of her career and that ending her journey at Lord's felt like the perfect moment.