History Makers! Australia Clinch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Title For Record 7th Time; Defeat England By 7 Wickets

Australia continued its dominance in women's sports with another World Cup victory at Lord's on Sunday. Beth Mooney scored a stunning half-century to power Australia to a 7-wicket win over hosts England. It is Australia's 7th T20 World Cup win, and the first under new captain Sophie Molineux.

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England made the ideal start when Lauren Bell bowled Georgia Voll for nine in the second over, but Litchfield immediately seized the initiative with a boundary off her first ball. Mooney then took control, peppering the ropes with trademark precision as Australia raced to 62/1 at the end of the powerplay. The duo kept the scoreboard moving through smart strike rotation and regular boundaries, reaching 98/1 after 10 overs with the chase firmly in Australia's grasp.

Mooney brought up her half-century in the 13th over, equalling Nat Sciver-Brunt's record of nine Women's T20 World Cup fifties. England finally broke the century stand when Charlie Dean bowled Litchfield for a superb 48, but the breakthrough came too late. Their 100-run partnership became the second-highest stand in the history of a Women's T20 World Cup final.

Mooney ensured there would be no late drama, striking three boundaries in the following over before eventually falling for 64 after a successful Sophie Ecclestone review. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 13 as Australia completed the chase with 17 balls to spare, sealing yet another world title in emphatic fashion.

England recovered from an early collapse to post a competitive 150/4 after being sent in to bat by Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. After losing Amy Jones (7), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (8), Alice Capsey (23) and Heather Knight (2) to slip to 70/4, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt anchored the innings with an unbeaten 58 off 53 balls.

Sciver-Brunt found an ideal partner in Freya Kemp, whose fluent 44 off 28 balls helped England rebuild through an unbroken 80-run stand from 55 deliveries. The pair added 13 runs in the final over to give the hosts late momentum, while Australia's disciplined bowling effort saw Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Lucy Hamilton and Kim Garth pick up a wicket each to keep England within reach of 150.