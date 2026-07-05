England Women's Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt Walks Out With Her Son For National Anthem In ENG Vs AUS ICC T20 WC26 Final | VIDEO

England Women's Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt Walks Out With Her Son For National Anthem In ENG Vs AUS ICC T20 WC26 Final | X

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt shared a heartwarming moment before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final against Australia at Lord's on Sunday. Ahead of the much-awaited title clash, Sciver-Brunt walked onto the field carrying her young son as both teams lined up for the national anthem.

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The England skipper was seen smiling as she entered the ground with her son in her arms, while her teammates and the Australian players walked alongside children before the start of the final.

Sciver-Brunt continued to hold her son as England stood together for the national anthem, creating one of the memorable moments before the match. The emotional scene quickly went viral on social media.

On the cricket field, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. England suffered an early setback as openers Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were dismissed inside the powerplay.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt then steadied the innings alongside Alice Capsey as England looked to recover in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's.