ENG W Vs AUS W: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final | X

London, July 5: Australia take on England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Lord's on Sunday. Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and opted to bowl first in the crucial final.

Australia have dominated England in Women's T20 World Cup finals, winning all three previous title clashes, while their only defeat in a final came against the West Indies in 2016.

England have been unbeaten at home in the Women's T20 World Cup with 11 wins but are yet to beat Australia in a World Cup final. Overall, Australia lead the head-to-head 23-21 and also hold a 5-2 advantage in Women's T20 World Cup meetings.

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry is playing her seventh Women's T20 World Cup final, equalling Alyssa Healy's record for the most final appearances in the tournament's history.

Playing XIs

England Women: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

Squads:

England Women: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King