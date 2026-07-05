London Weather Update: Will Rain Affect ENG Vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Lord's? Check Latest Forecast & Other Details | X

London, July 5: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final between England and Australia is set to be played at Lord's in London on Sunday, July 5. While both teams prepare for the title clash, the good news for players and fans is that the weather is expected to stay favourable throughout the day.

According to the latest forecast from the Met Office, London is enjoying warm, dry and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28 degrees Celsius with a low of 18 degrees Celsius later in the evening.

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The humidity is around 51%, while light westerly winds of about 8 mph will provide some relief from the heat. Rain is highly unlikely with only around a 10% chance of showers during the day.

The sunny weather means spectators attending the match should be prepared for warm conditions with a moderate UV Index of 6. Overall, the forecast points to ideal cricket weather at Lord's.

Will Rain Delay The Final?

At present, rain is not expected to interrupt the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final. The latest forecast suggests clear to partly sunny skies for most of the afternoon and evening, making the chances of weather-related delays very low.

Unless there is an unexpected change in conditions, fans can expect the match to be played without interruptions.

What Happens If Rain Interrupts?

Although the weather forecast looks promising, the ICC has rules in place if rain affects play.

If there is a long delay, the match can resume after the interruption and extra time may be used to complete the full 20 overs per side. If the delay is longer, the match can be reduced, but both teams must bat for at least 10 overs each for a result to be possible.

If rain stops play after the match has started and it cannot continue, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used to decide the revised target, provided the required minimum overs have been completed.

If persistent rain prevents even a 10-over contest for both teams, the final will move to the scheduled reserve day where play will continue from the point at which it was suspended.

With dry and sunny conditions forecast across London, however, a full uninterrupted ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final remains the most likely outcome.