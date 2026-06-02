Who Is Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid? Kerala-Origin Footballer Set To Represent Qatar At FIFA World Cup 2026

India may not have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, but Indian football fans will still have a homegrown connection to the tournament. Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, a winger born in Qatar to parents from Kerala, has been selected to represent Qatar at football's biggest event, making him one of the most prominent players of Indian origin set to feature on the global stage.

Qatar announced their squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, with Jamshid featuring in the 26-man list.

Who is Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid?

Born and raised in Qatar, Tahsin's family traces its roots to Kannur in Kerala, where his parents are from.

According to Mathrubhumi, Jamshid's family moved to Qatar when he was three, and he has since progressed through the country's youth football system.

The 20-year-old currently plays for Al-Duhail SC and has impressed with his pace, dribbling ability and attacking versatility. His performances at club and international youth level earned him a call-up to the senior Qatar national team, culminating in his selection for the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. Qatar are currently managed by Julen Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach.

His inclusion is particularly significant for Indian football followers, as India will not be participating in the tournament. While he represents Qatar, Tahsin's Kerala roots have drawn widespread attention back home, with many fans expected to follow his World Cup journey closely.

Even on the official announcement post by the Qatar Football Association, the comments section was filled with messages of support for Tahsin from India.

Qatar, who hosted the previous edition, are drawn in Group B in the FIFA World Cup 2026. They will face off against Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Switzerland in what is a difficult group.