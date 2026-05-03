Who Is Suryansh Shedge? Mumbai Star Rescues Punjab Kings With Maiden IPL Fifty | VIDEO

Punjab Kings had Suryansh Shedge to thank on Sunday after the Mumbai all-rounder smashed a stunning half-century at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playing ahead of Shashank Singh, Shedge struck a fine 57 off just 29 balls to help the team post 163 after being reduced to 47/5 early in the game.
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Punjab Kings had Suryansh Shedge to thank on Sunday after the Mumbai all-rounder smashed a stunning half-century at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playing ahead of Shashank Singh, Shedge struck a fine 57 off just 29 balls to help the team post 163 after being reduced to 47/5 early in the game.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 09:39 PM IST